Preview: Saint Louis vs. Wisconsin

Despite some uncharacteristic play from his defense, coach Bo Ryan has No. 11 Wisconsin off to its second 6-0 start in three years. However, the Badgers might not be able to get away with another lackluster effort on Tuesday when it faces Saint Louis in the Riviera Division semifinals of the Cancun Challenge in a battle of unbeaten teams. Ryan has turned Wisconsin into a powerful defensive team in 13 seasons at the helm, regularly finishing among the nation’s best in average points against.

Although they have already surrendered 75 points twice this season, the Badgers have made up for it by averaging more than 80 points – a pace they haven’t maintained since 1971-72. The Billikens, who led the Atlantic-10 in scoring defense en route to capturing the conference’s regular-season and tournament titles a season ago, have maintained their dominance on defense. Saint Louis, which has allowed only 13 made 3-pointers through five games, is holding opponents to 58.2 points.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT SAINT LOUIS (5-0): The Billikens are using the same recipe for success they used to qualify for their second straight NCAA Tournament last season – balanced scoring on offense and hard-nosed defense. Just like last year, six players average at least seven points and none of them rank among the top 15 in the conference in scoring. Defensively, Saint Louis has forced at least 18 turnovers three times and held all five of its opponents under 23.8 percent beyond the arc.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (6-0): The Badgers shot 30.4 percent beyond the arc against Oral Roberts after hitting 60 percent of their 3-pointers in each of the previous two games. Wisconsin overcame its lack of perimeter shooting with 34 points inside the paint, but has allowed two of its last three opponents to shoot over 54 percent – matching the total the team has allowed over the previous two seasons combined. “There’s no excuse in terms of our defense. We know what we’re capable of doing,” junior guard Traevon Jackson said.

TIP-INS

1. The winner of this contest will face either West Virginia or Old Dominion in the Riviera Division title game on Wednesday.

2. The Billikens, who have advanced to the title game of the last two regular-season tournaments in which they have participated, eye their best start since winning their first eight games in 1997.

3. The Badgers will improve to 7-0 for the first time since 1993 with a victory.

PREDICTION: Saint Louis 63, Wisconsin 61