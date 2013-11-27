FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wisconsin 63, Saint Louis 57
November 27, 2013 / 4:14 AM / 4 years ago

Wisconsin 63, Saint Louis 57

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 11 Wisconsin 63, Saint Louis 57: Traevon Jackson matched a career high with 16 points as the Badgers downed the Billikens in a Riviera Division semifinal game at the Cancun Challenge.

Frank Kaminsky tallied 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for Wisconsin (7-0), which is off to its best start since 1993. Wisconsin will face West Virginia in the Riviera Division title game.

Rob Loe scored 15 points and Austin McBroom added a career-high 14 for Saint Louis (5-1), which will square off against Old Dominion in Wednesday’s third-place game. Leading scorer Dwayne Evans chipped in with all 12 of his points after intermission.

With Evans sidelined by foul trouble early, the Badgers stretched their eight-point halftime advantage to 15 following a 3-pointer by Jackson with 16:13 remaining. Evans returned to the floor with a vengeance with about 15 minutes left, scoring eight points during a 13-6 surge that closed the deficit to 46-38 on a jumper by Jordair Jett.

Both teams went scoreless for the next three minutes until Sam Dekker and Kaminsky each hit a basket to restore a double-digit lead. Evans and Loe combined for seven points during an 11-4 run that rallied the Billikens to within five points late, but Jackson scored six straight and eight of his team’s last 11 points over the final 3:07 to preserve the victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wisconsin, which hit 33.3 percent of its 3-pointers, became the first team to shoot better than 23.8 percent beyond the arc against Saint Louis. … Evans, who collected a team-high seven boards, did not score until he hit a pair of free throws with 13:53 remaining. … The Badgers, who entered Tuesday averaging 80.2 points, were held to a season-low point total.

