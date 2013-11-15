Preview: Samford at Indiana

Even if Indiana’s performances have been less than ideal so far, freshman Noah Vonleh appears to be as good as advertised. The 23rd-ranked Hoosiers, who host Samford on Friday, turned the ball over 19 times in an easy win over Chicago State and survived a home upset by LIU Brooklyn after trailing for most of the game. Vonleh, who was one of the top recruits in the country last year, followed up his 11-point, 14-rebound effort in the opener with 17 points and 11 boards against the Blackbirds.

Vonleh became the third Indiana player under coach Tom Crean to record a double-double in the first two games of his college career, helping the Hoosiers recover from a 26.9 percent effort beyond the arc. “What was there for us (against LIU Brooklyn) was not what we needed to take,” Crean said. Sanford, projected to finish fourth in the Southern Conference, is coached by former Crean assistant Bennie Seltzer and enters this contest following Tuesday’s 88-75 loss at Texas-Arlington.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network.

ABOUT SAMFORD (1-1): The Bulldogs’ starting lineup features four juniors – including the school’s single-season assists record-holder in Raijon Kelly – and the reigning Southern Conference Freshman of the Year in Tim Williams. A Chicago native, Williams posted his seventh career double-double with 19 points and a career-high 16 rebounds in a season-opening win over Martin Methodist, but he was held to only nine points and 12 boards in Tuesday’s loss. The single-digit point effort was only his second one in his last 18 games.

ABOUT INDIANA (2-0): Through the first two games, the Hoosiers have flexed their muscle inside, scoring 86 of their 173 points in the paint and outrebounding their opponents 110-71. However, Indiana is shooting a mere 23.5 percent beyond the arc after finishing third in the country with a 41.1 percent mark a season ago. “(LIU Brooklyn) had a lot of respect for our driving game and post game; they didn’t have a lot of respect for our outside shooting game…I don’t blame them,” Crean said.

TIP-INS

1. The Hoosiers have won 23 consecutive games in the month of November, the second-longest active streak behind Syracuse with 33.

2. Samford, which will play the second of six straight games on the road, will face the first of three non-conference opponents that advanced the Sweet 16 last season.

3. Indiana hasn’t lost at home to a non-conference foe since a 72-67 setback against Loyola (Md.) on Dec. 22, 2009.

PREDICTION: Indiana 93, Samford 70