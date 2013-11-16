No. 23 Indiana 105, Samford 59: Yogi Ferrell scored a career-high 26 points as the Hoosiers routed the visiting Bulldogs.

Noah Vonleh recorded his third double-double in as many games with 13 points and 10 rebounds for Indiana (3-0), which held a 53-32 rebounding advantage. The Hoosiers scored at least 100 points for the second time in three games while amassing their highest point total since a 107-50 win over Howard on Dec. 19, 2011.

Tyler Hood led Samford (1-2) with 15 points while Tim Williams finished with 10 points and nine rebounds. The Bulldogs also received 10-point efforts from Raijon Kelly and Isaiah Williams.

Ferrell and Vonleh combined for eight of the Hoosiers’ first 10 points as Samford missed seven of its first eight shots. Michael Bradley converted a layup and Williams followed with a pair of free throws for the Bulldogs, but Indiana put the game away with a 14-0 surge over a 3:33 span to establish a 26-6 advantage with 12:17 left in the first half.

Indiana settled for 54-25 lead at the break and stretched the margin to as many as 51 points as the Hoosiers shot 64.3 percent over the final 20 minutes. The Hoosiers, who held Samford to 29.9 shooting, also recorded 10 steals and 10 blocks.

GAME NOTEBOOK: With 1:47 remaining and the game well in hand after a dead ball, Indiana coach Tom Crean took the microphone and thanked referee Ed Hightower for his 32 years of service in officiating Big Ten games. Hightower is retiring at the end of the season. … The Hoosiers have won 24 consecutive games in the month of November, the second-longest active streak behind Syracuse with 33. … Indiana has outrebounded its opponents 163-103 through its first three games.