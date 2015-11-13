Preview: Samford at Louisville

For most of the offseason, figuring out how to replace the likes of Terry Rozier and Montrezl Harrell was among Louisville coach Rick Pitino’s most pressing concerns. That all changed in October when his program became the subject of a sex scandal investigation – allegedly orchestrated by one of his former staffers – and it is amidst that cloud of controversy that will be weighing on the Cardinals’ minds when they open their season at home on Friday against Samford.

Louisville came under fire last month following the release of a book that identified Andre McGee, who worked under and alongside Pitino from 2010-14, as the point man in an operation that used strippers and escorts aimed at luring potential recruits to the school. ”To say I’m disheartened and disappointed would be probably the biggest understatement I’ve made since I’ve been a coach,” Pitino told reporters shortly after the allegations become public. Pitino has denied any knowledge of the transgressions and will have the unenviable task of trying to build upon last season’s 27-win campaign with a roster that returns only 17 percent of its scoring. The Bulldogs lost 80-54 to the Cardinals in their only previous meeting in 2012 and are coming off a 13-win season under second-year coach Scott Padgett, who played under Pitino at Kentucky from 1995-99.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT SAMFORD (2014-15: 13-19): Whatever hopes the Bulldogs have of exceeding their projected seventh-place finish in the Southern Conference lies on the shoulders of preseason all-league guard Darius Jones-Gibson, who led the team in scoring (12.2 points) and steals (1.3) a season ago. Christen Cunningham (10.3 points, 3.9 assists) landed on the conference’s all-freshman team and is the only other returning starter along with Jones-Gibson. Padgett will have seven newcomers to work with in his second season, but landed a pair of highly-touted recruits last year in Dakota Quinn and Wyatt Walker – frontcourt players that are expected to contribute almost immediately.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (2014-15: 27-9): The arrivals of fifth-year transfers Trey Lewis (16.3 points for Cleveland State last season) and Damion Lee (21.4 points for Drexel) should help replace the scoring punch the Cardinals lost with Rozier in the backcourt. The experienced duo will join 6-2 point guard Quentin Snider (4.1 points), a sophomore who Pitino identified as the player who makes his team “go” and whose 146 points last year ranks him as the team’s top returning scorer. Louisville has no one on the roster to replace the sheer physicality of Harrell, but boasts a roster that features five players that stand at least 6-10.

TIP-INS

1. Only two players on the Louisville roster – C Mangok Mathiang and G David Levitch – have been with the program for more than one year.

2. Jones-Gibson and Cunningham combined to shoot 16-for-63 beyond the arc last season.

3. The Cardinals’ 17 percent of scoring that returns from last season is the lowest figure for the program in 43 years.

PREDICTION: Louisville 72, Samford 58