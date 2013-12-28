Preview: Samford at Marquette

Marquette looks to gain confidence in its final tune-up before Big East play begins when Samford visits on Saturday. The Golden Eagles own a solid win against George Washington, but have yet to put things together against major conference teams and lost 75-68 to New Mexico in Las Vegas last Saturday. “We have to be able to concentrate for longer stretches,” Marquette coach Buzz Williams told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “We have to be able to play harder for longer stretches.”

The Golden Eagles averaged 60.6 points in their five defeats and have scored 86 or more in four of their victories. But Samford will have to deal with 6-8, 290-pound Davante Gardner, who leads Marquette in scoring, and 6-11, 275-pound Chris Otule inside for a team ranked 35th in the nation rebounding. The Bulldogs have won four of their last six contests and snapped a nine-game road losing streak at Jacksonville on Dec. 20.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, FSN

ABOUT SAMFORD (5-8): The Bulldogs produced their most complete effort of the season against Jacksonville, allowing only 38.3 percent shooting while pounding the Dolphins on the boards. Sophomore forward Tim Williams is the top threat, leading the team in scoring (16.2) and rebounding (6.8) while shooting 58.4 percent from the field. Second leading scorer Isaiah Williams (12.3), who missed the last game with a minor injury, is expected to return and Raijon Kelly (11.8) is also a factor offensively.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (7-5): The Golden Eagles average more points and their other numbers are similar to last season when they finished with 26 wins and made a trip to the Elite Eight. Yet Marquette is still searching for its best form with Gardner (13.8) and Jamil Wilson (12.5) leading the way in scoring and with opponents shooting only 38.2 percent from the field. Guard Todd Mayo scored in double figures (10) for the first time in six games last Saturday while wearing a face mask to protect a broken nose.

TIP-INS

1. Marquette G Jake Thomas, who averaged 1.8 points last season, is up to 7.1 after scoring a season-high 17 against New Mexico.

2. Samford was picked to tie for fourth in the Southern Conference preseason coaches’ poll.

3. The Golden Eagles are shooting 65.9 percent from the free-throw line after finishing last season at 73 percent.

PREDICTION: Marquette 78, Samford 62