Marquette 71, Samford 48: JaJuan Johnson recorded 14 points to lead four players who scored in double figures off the bench as the Golden Eagles rolled over the visiting Bulldogs.

Todd Mayo and Deonte Burton each contributed 13 points while fellow reserve Davante Gardner added 10 for Marquette (8-5) in its final tune-up before Big East play. The Golden Eagles forced 17 turnovers and gave up a season low in points to win for the third time in the last four games.

Tim Williams registered 16 points and nine rebounds to pace Samford (5-9), which has dropped eight of nine on the road. Raijon Kelly had 10 points for the Bulldogs, who were outscored 50-12 off the bench.

Samford led by three more than six minutes into the game before Johnson’s 3-pointer highlighted a 7-0 burst and Marquette went on the build a 39-23 lead at intermission. Mayo scored nine points to lead the way for the Golden Eagles, who held the Bulldogs to 34.6 percent shooting in the first half.

Williams’ dunk pulled Samford within 42-29 early in the second half before Marquette responded with seven of the next eight points, including another Johnson 3-pointer. The Bulldogs could not closer than 15 the rest of the way, making only 4-of-12 overall from behind the 3-point line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Marquette F Jamil Wilson suffered a minor knee injury in the first half and was held out as a precaution, finishing with two points on 1-of-3 shooting. … Samford’s second-leading scorer G Isaiah Williams (12.3) missed his second straight game with an injury. … The Golden Eagles, who start the Big East season at Creighton Tuesday, had 19 assists on 23 field goals – 10 on 11 in the first half.