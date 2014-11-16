Preview: Samford at Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh easily dismantled Niagara in its season opener and the Panthers hope for a similar result when they host Samford on Sunday, although they’re still trying to sort out how to deal with the loss of Durand Johnson. Prior to tip-off against Niagara, Pitt coach Jamie Dixon announced Johnson was suspended for the season for an undisclosed reason. Johnson’s play during the exhibition season proved he was ready to establish himself as one of the team’s go-to scorers.

“Durand will remain in our program and practice,” Dixon told reporters. “However, he will not compete in any games this season. While it is disappointing, we will encourage Durand to make the most of this year personally, academically and athletically.” Dixon has been in this position before and usually has reinforcements, which appears to be the case again. Against Niagara, Jamel Artis led the Panthers with 14 points and four rebounds, Chris Jones had 10 points, and James Robinson had eight points and seven assists.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT SAMFORD (0-1): The Bulldogs head into the matchup looking to rebound from an 80-40 season-opening loss at Purdue, who limited Samford to 22.7 percent shooting from the field and 3-of-20 from 3-point range. One of the bright spots was the play of freshman point guard Christen Cunningham, who scored 10 points and pulled down five rebounds. The Bulldogs are coached by Scott Padgett, the former Kentucky and NBA forward, who is in his first season.

ABOUT PITT (1-0): The Panthers, who are also without wing Cameron Wright (foot), started Jones and Robinson in the backcourt and the versatile Artis at small forward with the hope that each will help replace the void left by Johnson. In the Niagara game, which Pitt won 78-45, all three increased their production - a good sign for Dixon. Also, freshman Cameron Johnson, who finished with 11 points in 19 minutes in his debut, will see more playing time.

TIP-INS

1. This is the first meeting between the schools.

2. Pitt is 53-1 in November at the Petersen Events Center, which opened in 2002.

3. A win over Samford would give Pitt its 25th consecutive home win versus a non-conference opponent.

PREDICTION: Pitt 80, Samford 49