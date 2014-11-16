(Updated: ADDS hyphen to “career high” in lede. CORRECTS Young shot attempts first sentence second graph CORRECTS spelling of Jamel first sentence second graph ADDS Jeter first name, second sentence fifth graph)

Pittsburgh 63, Samford 56: Michael Young scored a career-high 20 points to lead the host Panthers to a victory over the Bulldogs.

Young took 13 shots and connected on 10 while Jamel Artis added 12 points for the Panthers (2-0). Young’s previous personal high was 13 points which he matched twice last season against North Carolina State and Notre Dame.

Samford, coached by former Kentucky and NBA forward Scott Padgett, was led by Tyler Hood’s game-high 21 points and Michael Bradley who finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. Pitt couldn’t shake off the Bulldogs, who trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half and made things interesting in the final minute.

Hood hit a 3-pointer from the corner with 28 seconds left to cut Pitt’s lead to 59-56, but Artis made two free throws to push the advantage back to five and the Bulldogs couldn’t get closer. The Panthers’ defense held Samford to 32.2 percent shooting overall and 8-for-23 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Pitt closed out the first half on a 15-5 run over the last 5:21. Artis drained a pair of 3-pointers in the final 2:14 and Sheldon Jeter added a free throw as the Panthers led, 31-23, at intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: This was the first meeting between the two schools. … Pitt is now 54-1 in November at the Petersen Events Center since it opened in 2002. … The Panthers finished with 36 points in the paint.