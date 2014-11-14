Preview: Samford at Purdue

Purdue looks to bounce back from a disappointing season when it opens up the new campaign at home to Samford in the ‘mainland’ round of the Maui Invitational tournament on Friday. The Boilermakers finished last in the Big Ten and 15-17 overall as they missed the NCAA tournament for the second consecutive year. Things went from bad to worse when starting point guard Ronnie Johnson transferred to Houston and four other players exhausted their eligibility, leaving Purdue with only two returning seniors.

Plenty of new faces will be expected to contribute early and often, including 7-foot-2 freshman Isaac Haas, who was ranked as the No. 9 center in his recruiting class by ESPN.com. Incoming freshman guards Dakota Mathias and P.J. Thompson will be tasked with keeping opposing defenses honest with their outside shooting as the Boilermakers begin the long trek back to respectability. Samford lost five of its last seven games to close out the season and hopes to begin the new campaign with a bang by pulling off the upset over Purdue.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, BTN Plus

ABOUT SAMFORD (2013-14: 13-20): The Bulldogs were picked ninth out of 10 teams in the Southern Conference preseason rankings as the Scott Padgett era begins at Samford. The Bulldogs lost their top three leading scorers from a year ago and much of the scoring load will fall on Tyler Hood, who averaged 7.9 points per game as Padgett implements an attacking, high-tempo offense. “We have a lot of new guys and a whole new system,” Padgett told reporters. “The speed at which we’re going to play is something new that has never been done here at Samford.”

ABOUT PURDUE (2013-14: 15-17): A.J. Hammons is the team’s leading returning scorer and rebounder after averaging 10.8 points and 7.4 boards per game last season. Thompson and Mathias combined to score 28 points, including eight 3-pointers, as the Boilermakers downed Carroll College in their final exhibition game. Neal Beshears and Jon Octeus are the only two seniors on the roster, with neither player scoring a basket for the squad last season as Beshears missed his only field goal attempt, while Octeus joined the team as a graduate transfer from Colorado State.

TIP-INS

1. Purdue is 8-1 in season openers under coach Matt Painter.

2. The Boilermakers are 31-34 in the last two years.

3. Purdue lost seven straight games to close out the 2013-14 campaign.

PREDICTION: Purdue 99, Samford 72