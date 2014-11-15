Purdue 80, Samford 40: Vince Edwards and Rapheal Davis scored 13 points apiece as the Boilermakers doubled up the Bulldogs in the ‘mainland’ round of the EA Sports Maui Invitational.

Isaac Haas scored seven of his 11 points from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds for Purdue (1-0), which shot 55.3 percent from the floor. Kendall Stephens tallied 10 points for the Boilermakers, who had 10 players dish out at least one assist.

Christen Cunningham led the way with 10 points while Evan Taylor grabbed six boards for Samford (0-1), which shot a dismal 22.7 percent from the floor. Darius Jones-Gibson and Michael Bradley combined to score just six points on 2-of-12 shooting for the Bulldogs.

Edwards and Stephens made back-to-back 3-pointers to put Purdue on top 22-11 before the Boilermakers took total control with a 13-0 run to stretch the margin to 24. Purdue held Samford to 20 percent shooting in the first half to take a comfortable 43-16 advantage into the break.

A 12-2 surge to begin the second half helped the Boilermakers’ lead balloon to 37. After Davis sank a pair of free throws to make it 74-33, Purdue cruised the rest of the way to improve to 12-1 all-time against Southern Conference opponents.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Purdue has won 32 of its last 38 season openers. … The Boilermakers started out 7-of-12 from 3-point range before finishing 9-of-21. … Purdue C A.J. Hammons recorded a game-high four blocks.