Preview: Samford at Texas

Texas will try to win consecutive games for the first time this season when it hosts Samford on Friday. The Bulldogs, playing their sixth game away from home in 12 days, could challenge the Longhorns on the boards.

Texas has a minus-3.2 rebounding margin and has been outrebounded three times by smaller, more aggressive teams. The Bulldogs fit that description, and have had success on the offensive boards with 11.6 per game. Texas averages 15 offensive rebounds but isn’t grabbing enough defensive boards, allowing opponents to extend possessions. Samford is also good at getting to the line, ranked fourth nationally in made free throws (155) and 11th in attempts (211).

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Longhorn Network.

ABOUT SAMFORD (6-2): Senior guard Darius Jones-Gibson, who is ranked fourth nationally in free-throw attempts (71), leads the Bulldogs with 17.1 points. Sophomore guard Christen Cunningham (14.1 points, 3.5 assists) and senior forward Jamal Shabazz (9.1 points) have helped the Bulldogs to their best start since 1996-97. Freshman center Wyatt Walker (6.6 points, team-best 6.9 rebounds) is the team’s biggest player at 6-9 and 230 pounds.

ABOUT TEXAS (3-3): Junior Isaiah Taylor leads three Longhorns in double figures with 16 points and five assists. Cameron Ridley (6-10, 290) adds 11 points on 72.2 percent shooting, 9.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. Freshman Eric Davis Jr. chips in 10.5 points while Javan Felix (9.5 points) has hit 13-of-26 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

1. Texas is 193-26 in home games since the start of the 2002-03 season.

2. Longhorn junior G Kendal Yancy returned for Tuesday’s overtime win against UT Arlington after missing three games with a concussion.

3. Samford (currently plus-2.1) hasn’t finished with a positive rebound margin since the 1999-00 season.

PREDICTION: Texas 78, Samford 68