Preview: Samford at Wake Forest

In dire need of a victory, Wake Forest should be in position to get one Sunday when it faces visiting Samford. The Demon Deacons dropped three straight games and five out of their last seven, and things may get worse before they get better. With the recent departure of sophomore Miles Overton, who will likely transfer, coach Danny Manning is left with four scholarship guards and only three of those have made significant contributions this season.

“Obviously it’s not a perfect situation, but it is what it is,” Manning told the media. “You lose someone who recently was playing very well. This just gives an opportunity to someone else to take advantage of.” That opportunity will likely go to freshman Rondale Watson, who is averaging just 1.4 points and 7.2 minutes and did not play in the team’s last two games against Minnesota and North Carolina State. Codi Miller-McIntyre, Mitchell Wilbekin and Madison Jones are the top three guards for the Demon Deacons, who are 7-15 dating back to Jan. 29 of last season.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT SAMFORD (3-7): The Bulldogs have struggled on the road this season, losing all five of their games by an average of 16.6 points, although that number is skewed by a 40-point loss at Purdue. Their shooting percentage drops by more than 12 percent on the road versus at home, including making less than 25 percent of their 3-point attempts. “We’re going to be in attack mode all game long,” coach Scott Padgett told the media. “There will be times when teams try to slow us down, but we’re going to keep the game going 90 miles per hour all the time.”

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (4-5): Miller-McIntyre, already the team leader in minutes per game at 27.1, will like see that number go up in the wake of Overton’s departure. The junior also leads the team in scoring at 12.3 per game, but isn’t particularly efficient as he shoots less than 42 percent, including 1-of-10 on 3-pointers, and makes only 55.6 percent of his free throws. Jones may also see a bump in playing time thanks to his 51.3 percent shooting, which tops Wilbekin’s 37.5 percent.

TIP-INS

1. Overton, the son of former La Salle and NBA player Doug Overton, was averaging 5.1 points and 12.7 minutes for Wake Forest.

2. The Bulldogs, who are led by Christen Cunningham (9.8 points), Darius Jones-Gibson and Tyler Hood, do not have a single player averaging in double figures.

3. The Demon Deacons, who won the only prior meeting with Samford in 1992, are 75-16 against teams from the Southern Conference.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 75, Samford 62