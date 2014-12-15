(Updated: CORRECTING: Wake Forest’s total rebounds in Game Notebook.)

Wake Forest 86, Samford 68: Devin Thomas registered 19 points and eight rebounds as the Demon Deacons snapped their three-game losing streak by defeating the visiting Bulldogs.

Thomas was 7-for-11 from the field and Codi Miller-McIntyre posted 11 points and five assists for Wake Forest (5-5), which shot 49.2 percent. Konstantinos Mitoglou added nine points and seven rebounds while Madison Jones recorded 11 points and four assists off the bench for the Demon Deacons.

Tyler Hood nailed four 3-pointers en route to 18 points for Samford (3-8), which fell to 0-6 on the road. Nnamdi Enechionyia scored 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting and Christen Cunningham chipped in with nine points and six assists for the Bulldogs, who committed 18 turnovers.

Enechionyia answered Wake Forest’s 5-for-5 start by scoring 10 early points, including a pair of 3-pointers, but the Bulldogs never could wrestle the lead from the Demon Deacons, who led by three at the midway point of the first half. Samford, which shot 59.3 percent in the opening half, closed within two points on two occasions before entering the break with a 47-41 deficit.

As expected, the teams cooled down in the second half - particularly the Bulldogs, who started 2-of-9 as the Demon Deacons charged out to a 59-46 advantage with 13 minutes remaining. The margin grew to 17 points as Mitoglou became a force inside, scoring nine points in a span of four minutes for Wake Forest, which never let the lead get below 12 the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The teams combined to go 17-for-23 during the opening 8:05 and 31-for-55 in the first half. ... The Demon Deacons finished with a 42-26 advantage on the boards, including a 19-8 edge on the offensive glass. ... G Mitchell Wilbekin contributed eight points and three of Wake Forest’s 12 steals.