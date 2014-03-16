(Updated: ADDS James Thomas also scoring eight points in graph 3)

Stephen F. Austin 68, Sam Houston State 49: Thomas Walkup had 19 points and Deshaunt Walker added 12 as the Lumberjacks captured their second tournament championship in the Southland Conference.

Jacob Parker grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds to go along with 10 points and Dallas Cameron had seven points off the bench for top-seeded Stephen F. Austin (31-2). The Lumberjacks extended the nation’s second-longest win streak to 28 games while earning an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Terrance Motley had nine points off the bench and William Bond and James Thomas notched eight apiece for No. 3 seed Sam Houston State (23-10). The Bearkats were held to 38.6 percent from the floor and were outrebounded 35-23.

Walkup scored the first seven points for Stephen F. Austin and tallied 13 on 5-of-7 shooting before the break as the Lumberjacks corralled a 33-28 edge. The Bearkats led by as much as six points in the first half on a 3-pointer from Bond with 8:50 remaining but were outscored 16-6 in the final 6 1/2 minutes.

A quick four points by the Bearkats to start the second half cut Stephen F. Austin’s lead to three, but that is the closest it would get the rest of the way. Parker and Nikola Gajic combined to score 16 points in the second half and Sam Houston State was held to six field goals as the Lumberjacks cruised to the victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Parker, the Southland Conference Player of the Year, was held scoreless in the first half but rallied late to reach double digits. ... Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin met in the tournament championship twice before Saturday (2003, 2010) and the Bearkats had won the previous two matchups. ... The Lumberjacks have won eight straight meetings against the Bearkats and haven’t lost a game since Nov. 23.