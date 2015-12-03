Texas Tech 71, Sam Houston State 56

Guard Devaugntah Williams scored 15 points, leading Texas Tech to a 71-56 win over Sam Houston State on Wednesday night at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

Center Norense Odiase had a career-high 16 points and guard Toddrick Gotcher added 11 points for the Red Raiders (5-1), who won their fourth straight game. Forward Zach Smith contributed 14 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots.

Williams hit a fast-break layup off a pass from guard Devon Thomas that put Texas Tech up 53-41 with 8:29 left. The Red Raiders led comfortably the rest of the way.

Williams, one of the Big 12’s top scorers, has reached double figures in each of Texas Tech’s six games.

The Red Raiders jumped out to a 24-10 lead and controlled the first half. Texas Tech led 38-23 at halftime behind nine points from Gotcher and eight from Williams.

The Bearkats (2-5) shot just 23.5 percent from the floor in the first half and 26.6 percent for the game. Sam Houston State center Aurimas Majauskas and forward Torry Butler each finished with nine points.