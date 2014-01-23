Preview: San Diego at Gonzaga

No. 21 Gonzaga, a team that is getting stronger by the week, returns home after back-to-back road wins to host San Diego on Thursday. Center Sam Dower Jr. was named the West Coast Conference’s Player of the Week after a strong weekend, two weeks removed from a back injury. Bulldogs guard Gary Bell Jr. might return this week after missing six games with a broken hand.

His return will only help the league-leading Bulldogs, who top the WCC in scoring margin (plus-14.6), field-goal percentage (51.3), 3-point shooting (42.5 percent) and field-goal percentage defense (39.7). The Toreros, in the middle of a four-game road trip, played solid defense in non-conference games but have struggled since league play began. San Diego still leads the league in 3-point defense and will try to stop Gonzaga’s sharp-shooters, including Drew Barham.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT SAN DIEGO (11-9, 2-5 WCC): Johnny Dee leads the Toreros with 16.5 points and Duda Sanadze adds 13.3 points. Dennis Kramer chips in 11.4 points and a team-high 6.4 rebounds while Christopher Anderson adds 10.6 points and a league-best 5.9 assists. The Toreros are giving up 70.4 points on 48.5 percent shooting in league play after holding teams to 60.8 points on 37.7 percent shooting during non-conference games.

ABOUT GONZAGA (16-3, 6-1): Kevin Pangos leads the Bulldogs, who are 10-0 at home, with 16.2 points and Przemek Karnowski adds 10.1 points and a team-high 7.5 rebounds. Dower averages 14 points on 61.5 percent shooting after recording 46 points and 22 rebounds in his first two starts since his injury. Bell, who was averaging 12.7 points before getting hurt on Dec. 28, needs to get cleared by the medical staff before playing but has been able to do conditioning and shooting drills.

TIP-INS

1. Dee leads the league and is ranked fourth nationally in free-throw shooting (92.5 percent) and has hit 34 straight; Pangos (91.2) is second in the league and eighth nationally.

2. San Diego’s past four games have been decided by a combined 16 points, including a two-point loss to San Francisco and a three-point win at Santa Clara.

3. Gonzaga leads the league in 3-point shooting at 42.5 percent, led by Barham (league-best 48.2 percent), Bell (47.6) and Pangos (44.5).

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 78, San Diego 66