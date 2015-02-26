Preview: San Diego at Gonzaga

Gonzaga is closing in on a potential top seed for the upcoming NCAA Tournament, but the No. 2 Bulldogs have shown a couple recent dings in their armor heading into their West Coast Conference game Thursday night against visiting San Diego. Gonzaga had to rally from 17 points down to beat Saint Mary’s on Saturday and extend its winning streak to 21 games. The Bulldogs have won their last three games by an average of 10 points after winning their first 13 conference matchups by an average of 18.8.

San Diego had a decent plan when it hosted Gonzaga on Dec. 29 in the second conference game of the season, holding the Bulldogs to 60 points in the 12-point loss, the second-fewest points Gonzaga has scored this season. The key to stopping the Toreros isn’t hard to figure out, as Johnny Dee averages 17.8 points, more than twice as many as their next-highest scorer. He had 20 points on 5-for-16 shooting in the last meeting against the Bulldogs, and the 6-foot guard also grabbed a season-high eight rebounds.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO (14-14, 7-9 WCC): The Toreros lost in double-overtime to Saint Mary’s on Valentine’s Day, and that disappointing close call seemed to carry over to last Thursday’s 75-62 loss at BYU, a team they had beaten by three points earlier in the season. Duda Sanadze, a 6-5 shooting guard, has given San Diego another shooter to look to in the last three games, averaging 14.7 points in that span to boost his season average to 6.6. He averaged 12.9 points for the Toreros last season, including 15 points in their 69-66 upset over the Bulldogs last February.

ABOUT GONZAGA (28-1, 16-0): Kyle Wiltjer is on the March 2 regional cover of Sports Illustrated and for good reason. The 6-10 forward is averaging 23 points and 9.8 rebounds in the last six games, highlighted by his 45-point effort last week against Pacific, the highest-scoring game for the Bulldogs in 54 years. Wiltjer, who averages 17.4 points and 5.8 rebounds on the season, should have no problem carving up the 6-9 shot-blocking center for San Diego, Jito Kok of the Netherlands.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga C Przemek Karnowski has 99 career blocks, which is tied for fifth in program history.

2. Gonzaga G Byron Wesley, who shot 44.2 percent from the floor in his first three seasons at USC, is shooting 50.2 for the Bulldogs, who lead the nation in field goal percentage at 52.7.

3. Kok has a school record 73 blocked shots this season.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 75, San Diego 62