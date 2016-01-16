Preview: San Diego at Gonzaga

Gonzaga has suffered an uncharacteristic three home losses already this season but the No. 21 Bulldogs should be able to avoid a fourth when they host San Diego on Saturday. Gonzaga dropped just nine home games in its first 11 seasons at the McCarthey Athletic Center but has lost to Arizona, UCLA and West Coast Conference-rival Brigham Young this season.

The Bulldogs lost 69-68 to BYU on Thursday in a contest that also snapped a seven-game winning streak. Senior small forward Kyle Wiltjer continued his superb play by scoring more than half of Gonzaga’s points - contributing a season-best 35 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Despite suffering a foot injury on Dec. 31 that has limited his ability to practice, Wiltjer has strung together three consecutive 30-point outings and is averaging 32.3 points during the stretch. The Toreros snapped a four-game losing skid on Thursday with a solid 82-71 victory at Portland - their first victory in six road games this season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3, ROOT

ABOUT SAN DIEGO (6-10, 1-4 WCC): The victory over Portland was one of the Toreros’ top efforts of the season as they shot a season-best 60.4 percent from the field, set a season high for points and possessed a 38-25 rebounding edge. Senior guard Duda Sanadze scored a career-best 29 points on 10-of-14 shooting to raise his team-leading average to 13.1 while senior center Jito Kok (8.1 points, team-best 44 blocked shots) also recorded a career high with 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Junior forward Brett Bailey, a native of Spokane, averages 9.1 points but is just 9-of-53 from 3-point range.

ABOUT GONZAGA (13-4, 5-1): The Bulldogs shot a season-low 36.8 percent against BYU and received a subpar effort from sophomore power forward Domantas Sabonis, who had just five points and six rebounds while batting foul trouble. Sabonis has eight double-doubles on the season while averaging 18.1 points and a team-leading 10.7 rebounds. Wiltjer, who is 10-of-17 from 3-point range over the past two games, averages a team-best 22.3 points and has scored 20 or more points in five straight games - 11 overall this season.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga has won 34 of the past 37 meetings - and has posted 16 straight home victories.

2. The Bulldogs have committed more turnovers (214) than they have forced (188).

3. The Toreros are shooting just 27.4 percent from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 81, San Diego 64