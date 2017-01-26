Preview: San Diego at Gonzaga

Third-ranked Gonzaga attempts to move closer to matching the longest winning streak in program history when it hosts San Diego in West Coast Conference play on Thursday. The Bulldogs have won 20 consecutive games, tying the school's second-best mark, and are two victories away from equaling the record set by the 2014-15 squad.

Gonzaga is sailing through conference play and possibly headed toward a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but point guard Nigel Williams-Goss already is thinking of bigger accomplishments. "I think if we reach our potential and continue to get better each week, day-to-day, obviously I think we have the talent and the ability to get to the Final Four," Williams-Goss told reporters. San Diego has dropped 17 consecutive visits to Spokane, including 13 since the McCarthey Athletic Center opened for the 2004-05 season. The Toreros set a season low for points in Saturday's 60-43 loss to San Francisco as second-leading scorer Olin Carter III (16.5 points) sat out the contest with the flu and freshman forward Juwan Gray (7.2, six rebounds) was limited to five minutes due to his own illness.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ROOT, CSN Bay Area, ESPN3

ABOUT SAN DIEGO (10-10, 3-5 West Coast Conference): Brett Bailey (team bests of 17.4 points and seven rebounds) and Carter (team-leading 60 3-pointers) provide firepower for a team that averages 70.4 points per game. The Toreros have an eight-man rotation, so the absence of Carter and the early departure of Gray paralyzed the substitution patterns in Saturday's loss to the Dons. Cameron Neubauer contributes 10.7 points and 5.5 rebounds but scored just seven points against San Francisco after averaging 15.5 over his previous four games.

ABOUT GONZAGA (20-0, 8-0): The balanced Bulldogs have four players scoring in double digits and seven averaging more than eight points while scoring 84.9 per game. Williams-Goss has lived up to his billing as an impact transfer - he played his first two seasons at Washington - and tops the squad in scoring (14.5 points), assists (4.7) and steals (33) while tying center Przemek Karnowski (12.7 points) for the rebounding lead at 5.6. Shooting guard Jordan Mathews (10.9 points) has drained a team-best 50 3-pointers and freshman forward Zach Collins (10.7) is shooting 64.8 percent off the bench.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga is 38-4 against San Diego during coach Mark Few's 18-year tenure.

2. Bulldogs junior G Silas Melson scored a career-high 18 points in one of last season's victories over the Toreros.

3. Bailey, who was a high-school star in Spokane, is averaging 18 points and 7.8 rebounds over his last four games.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 83, San Diego 55