Gonzaga shuts down USD for 22nd win in row

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The third-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs overcame a miserable start to keep their winning streaks -- not to mention their confidence -- intact Thursday night at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

The Bulldogs missed 13 of their first 17 shots, then sank 20 of 30 the rest of the way in a 59-39 triumph over San Diego. Center Przemek Karnowski led four Bulldogs in double figures with a game-high 14 points, and he added a game-high eight rebounds.

Gonzaga trailed most of the first half and looked bad doing it, but the veteran squad never appeared to be rattled.

”I wouldn’t say we got worried,“ senior guard Gary Bell Jr. said casually. ”We’ve just got to play Gonzaga basketball.

“In the first half, we were kind of lackadaisical. I think we get bored sometimes. We’re playing the same teams over and over.”

Fortunately for the Bulldogs, they are still winning over and over. Gonzaga earned its 22nd consecutive victory overall, its 41st straight at home and its 22nd in a row against West Coast Conference rivals. The Bulldogs, 29-1 overall, can complete an 18-0 league season with a home win over BYU on Saturday.

Related Coverage Preview: San Diego at Gonzaga

San Diego coach Bill Grier, a former Gonzaga assistant, marveled at the offensive and defensive skill as well as the depth of the Bulldogs.

“The talent discrepancy between our two programs -- they’re just so talented,” Grier said.

The Toreros (14-15, 7-10) slowed the game down and led most of the first half, but they could not overcome 29.6 percent shooting for the game. Gonzaga relentlessly pounded the ball inside against the smaller Toreros to build a 38-14 advantage in points in the paint.

The Bulldogs managed just one field goal and two free throws over a stretch of nearly 11 minutes in the first half before reserve forward Domantas Sabonis scored on three of Gonzaga’s four shots in the final 2:09 before the break. Backup point guard Eric McClellan fed forward Kyle Wiltjer and Sabonis with slick feeds for the last two baskets of the half.

“Eric McClellan really changed the game,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “He got in there and kind of slapped our faces, woke us up.”

Bell agreed: “Eric came in and gave us a big spark. He got us rolling.”

The 39 points were a season low for San Diego. Forward Brandon Perry led the Toreros with nine points. Bell, a suffocating defender, helped limit all-time San Diego scoring leader Johnny Dee to six points on 2-for-10 shooting.

“G.B. did an amazing job of guarding Johnny Dee,” McClellan said.

Dee, a senior guard who is the active NCAA Division I career leader with 332 3-pointers, shot 0-for-3 from beyond the arc. Bell had to fight through plenty of screens to stay with Dee.

“It wasn’t all me,” Bell said. “It was guys helping me out.”

Bell scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half, and guard Byron Wesley scored 10 of his 12 points after intermission. Sabonis, a freshman who is drawing plenty of attention from NBA scouts, went 5-for-5 off the bench and finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

“Incredible depth,” Grier said.

Gonzaga shot 51.1 percent for the game and 61.5 percent in the second half. That helped Gonzaga overcome poor offensive performances by the team’s top two scorers, Wiltjer (five points) and point guard Kevin Pangos (three). The duo combined to shoot 3-for-12 from the floor.

NOTES: Gonzaga senior PG Kevin Pangos and redshirt junior F Kyle Wiltjer were among 14 finalists named Thursday for the Oscar Robertson Trophy. The annual award for college basketball’s player of the year is selected by the United States Basketball Writers Association. Gonzaga is the only school with two finalists. ... Jerry Krause, who is retiring after 14 years as director of basketball operations at Gonzaga, was honored prior to the game. According to Gonzaga’s website, Krause is the most published basketball author with more than 30 books. A former part-time assistant coach at Gonzaga, Krause ushered Eastern Washington from NAIA to NCAA Division I during a 17-year stint as the Eagles’ head coach. ... The Toreros play at Portland on Saturday.