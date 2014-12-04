Preview: San Diego at San Diego State

Not many teams move up in the rankings following a loss, but No. 14 San Diego State did just that after falling 61-59 to Arizona last week. The Aztecs on Thursday look to bounce back from their first loss when they host crosstown rival San Diego, which is beginning an eight-day, three-game stretch that includes games against UCLA and UC Santa Barbara. The Toreros have dropped eight in a row to the Aztecs, but nearly pulled the upset last season before losing 65-64.

San Diego State will be without Aqeel Quinn after the senior guard broke his left ring finger against Arizona. Quinn, who is considered the Aztecs’ top perimeter defender and ranks second on the team in scoring at 9.7 points per game, hopes to return in time for the Mountain West opener against Air Force on Dec. 31. While the Aztecs will be without Quinn against the Toreros, forward Matt Shrigley is expected to make his season debut after missing the first six games due to a broken left arm.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT SAN DIEGO (4-3): Guard Johnny Dee averages a team-high 21.1 points for the Toreros, who went 2-2 at last week’s Wooden Legacy as they split with Western Michigan, lost to Xavier by 11 and beat Princeton by 10. Guard Christopher Anderson, who scored a team-high 22 points in last season’s loss to the Aztecs, enters Wednesday’s contest averaging 10.3 points and 8.6 assists. The Toreros are shooting 47.5 percent, but they’ll need strong performances near the basket from forwards Thomas Jacobs and Brett Bailey to keep pace with the Aztecs.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (5-1): Forward Winston Shepard is known for his defense, but is also averaging a team-high 11.8 points for the Aztecs, who have won 43 straight games against teams from California. Shepard was named Mountain West Player of the Week after averaging 15 points, seven rebounds and shooing 50 percent in wins over BYU and Pittsburgh and the Arizona loss. Freshman point guard Trey Kell bounced back from a slow start by scoring in double figures in three consecutive games, and 6-10 forward Skylar Spencer has 22 blocks through six games.

TIP-INS

1. San Diego State is 10-0 in the game following its last 10 losses.

2. Anderson has missed 14 of his first 29 attempts from the foul line.

3. San Diego State has won its last three meetings against the Toreros at Viejas Arena by an average of 18.3 points.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 67, San Diego 57