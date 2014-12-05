(Updated: CORRECTS 14 to 12 in graph 4 CORRECTS to 38-30 in graph 5)

No. 14 San Diego State 57, San Diego 48: Dwayne Polee II scored 14 points and J.J. O’Brien added 13 as the Aztecs bounced back from a loss to Arizona by rolling past the visiting Toreros.

Trey Kell chipped in 10 points and Angelo Chol grabbed seven rebounds for San Diego State (6-1), which won its ninth straight against its crosstown rivals despite shooting 13-of-27 from the foul line. Skylar Spencer had six rebounds as the Aztecs held the Toreros to 36.5 percent shooting and recorded their 11th straight win following a loss.

Johnny Dee led San Diego (4-4) with 16 points while Jito Kok collected eight points and 10 rebounds. Christopher Anderson, who came in averaging 10.3 points, missed all nine of his shots from the field and recorded seven assists for the Toreros, who shot 6-of-20 from 3-point range and lost for the third time in their last four games.

San Diego State jumped to an early 13-3 lead and held a 31-19 advantage at the break after O’Brien closed the half with a 3-pointer. The Aztecs missed 10 of their first 12 shots to begin the second half and saw their lead cut to 35-28 on Cameron Neubauer’s free throw with just under 14 minutes left.

Vasa Pusica drained a 3-pointer with 4:58 left to pull San Diego within 46-38, but O’Brien answered with a 3-pointer and the Aztecs held on to win for the 125th straight time when leading with five minutes to play. San Diego State, which lost 61-59 to third-ranked Arizona on Nov. 26, shot 37.3 percent from the field but rebounded the Toreros 38-30.

GAME NOTEBOOK: San Diego State extended its winning streak against teams from California to 44 games. …Dee, who averaged nearly 22 points in his previous four games, shot 5-of-12 and made three 3-pointers. …Aztecs F Matt Shrigley made his season debut after missing the first six games due to a broken left arm and scored two points in limited action.