Preview: San Diego at UCLA

UCLA will try to avoid a repeat of what happened the last time it hosted San Diego at Pauley Pavilion when the teams meet again Sunday afternoon. The ranked Bruins were knocked off by the Toreros in the 2002 season opener, opening the door for the first losing season at UCLA in 54 years and marking the end of Steve Lavin’s seven-year coaching tenure. UCLA hasn’t had any such hiccups so far this season, soundly beating all the underdogs it has faced.

Kevon Looney continues to be one of the best stories for UCLA this season, entering Saturday fifth in the nation in rebounding (11.3) and looking like the best freshman big man at the school since Kevin Love. He already accomplished something Love didn’t do, reaching double figures in rebounding in four of his first five games with the Bruins. It’ll be up to someone beside Looney to guard San Diego’s best player, as Johnny Dee comes in averaging 20.5 points and shooting 45.8 percent from 3-point range.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT SAN DIEGO (4-4): Dee faced his stiffest test Thursday against No. 14 San Diego State and scored 16 points on 3-for-7 shooting from long range in the nine-point loss. Norman Powell, a San Diego-area native like Dee, will likely inherit the task of trying to slow the 6-foot guard, whose 72 attempts from 3-point range ranked fifth in the nation entering the weekend. If Dee is forced to give the ball up, 6-9 forward Jito Kok has shown he can be a good option, twice scoring 15 points.

ABOUT UCLA (6-2): The Bruins have two players averaging better than 17 points, a rarity in college basketball. Powell is leading the team at 17.9 and Bryce Alford is just behind him at 17.1 while also contributing 7.1 assists. Alford is averaging 10 more minutes a game this season (33.9), but has more than doubled his scoring average and nearly tripled his assist average, though his turnover rate has nearly doubled as well.

TIP-INS

1. UCLA hasn’t had a game decided by fewer than 10 points since its 74-71 win against Arizona in last season’s Pac-12 Tournament championship game.

2. Powell is second in the Pac-12 in scoring, and also in steals per game (2.4).

3. The Bruins have had at least five players reach double figures in scoring five times this season.

PREDICTION: UCLA 78, San Diego 69