Preview: San Diego at UCLA

Led by prized freshmen Lonzo Ball and T.J. Leaf, No. 16 UCLA has created an early buzz in college basketball circles with a 2-0 start that has seen the Bruins average 110.5 points in the process. But the focus will be on the UCLA's defense when it hosts San Diego on Thursday night.

UCLA coach Steve Alford was disappointed after his team's sloppy 102-87 victory over CSU Northridge on Sunday after the Matadors forced 20 turnovers which they parlayed into 22 points while also shooting 50 percent from the floor. With games against nationally-ranked heavyweights Kentucky and Oregon on the schedule before the end of December, Alford knows his young team will have to tighten things up on the defensive end in a hurry. "We can't be a team that wants to play up-tempo and turn the ball over 20 times," Alford told the Orange County Register. "Because that puts a lot of pressure on our defense." San Diego, which gave Mountain West Conference favorite San Diego State a battle before losing 69-59 in its opener, runs the Princeton offense which can be a defensive nightmare for even veteran teams. "A lot misdirection and a lot of deceitfulness and cutting," Alford said. "That's a challenge for our guys to really show a lot of discipline."

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT SAN DIEGO (0-2): The Toreros, who finished 9-21 last season in head coach Lamont Smith's first year at the helm, were picked to finish 10th in the West Coast Conference preseason coaches poll and come in off a 83-65 home loss to Samford. Sophomore guard Olin Carter III (16.0) and freshman point guard Nassir Barrino (12.5) both are averaging in double figures while 6-foot-6 forward Brett Bailey, the team's lone senior, leads the team in rebounding with 5.5 per game. Juwan Gray, a 6-8 freshman forward, is also off to a good start, averaging 7.0 points and 3.5 rebounds and connecting on 2-of-3 3-pointers.

ABOUT UCLA (2-0): The lanky (6-6) and explosive Ball, regarded by some scouts as the best point guard prospect to come out of California since a fellow named Jason Kidd, is off to a sizzling start, averaging 16 points, 8.5 assists and 8.0 rebounds, including one highlight-reel dunk in a 119-80 opening blowout of Pacific. Alford's hard-nosed son, Bryce, leads the team in scoring (25.0) while 6-5 senior Isaac Hamilton is second (19.5). Leaf, a highly skilled 6-10 big man who originally committed to Arizona, is averaging a double-double of 17 points and 10.5 rebounds.

1. UCLA, along with Oklahoma State and Charlotte, are the only two teams in the nation to top the century mark in scoring in their first two games.

2. Ball was named the Naismith High School Player of the Year as a senior at Chino Hills (Calif.) High School after leading his team to a 35-0 record and CIF State Open Division Championship, averaging 23.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 11.5 assists in the process.

3. Hamilton is the Pac-12's leading returning scorer from last year when he averaged a team-best 16.8 points per game.

PREDICTION: UCLA 95, San Diego 61