UCLA 75, San Diego 68: Bryce Alford had 22 points and six assists as the Bruins took care of business against the visiting Toreros.

Kevon Looney added 18 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks and Norman Powell overcame foul trouble to finish with 16 points for UCLA (7-2). Tony Parker contributed eight points and three blocks for the Bruins.

Johhny Dee, who came in averaging 20.5 points for San Diego, scored 22 for the Toreros (4-5). Brandon Perry scored career-high 16 points off the bench as the only other player in double figures for San Diego.

The Bruins were battling foul trouble when they went on 10-1 run midway through the second half to take their biggest lead of the game at 52-43. San Diego got within 70-66 on a steal and layup by Perry with 1:17 left, but Powell’s ensuing 3-pointer put the comeback thoughts away.

The Bruins could only manage a six-point lead early in the first half and that seemed to give San Diego time to settle in as the Toreros moved ahead on Dee’s layup with 4:26 left in the opening half and took that two-point advantage into intermission. Looney and Powell picked up their third fouls early in second half and Powell, the team’s leading scorer coming in, was then whistled for his fourth with 14:06 left and Dee quickly tied the score with a 3-pointer on the other end.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Looney and Alford have reached double figures in all nine games for the Bruins. … Looney leads all NCAA freshmen with six double-doubles. ... Dee led the NCAA last year in free-throw percentage, converting 94.5 percent of his 127 attempts, and he went 4-for-4 against the Bruins to improve to 33-of-37 on the season.