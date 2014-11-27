Preview: San Diego vs. Xavier

After opening the season with four dominant home wins, Xavier takes to the road Thursday for the start of the Wooden Legacy in Fullerton, Calif. The Musketeers will play three games in four days, beginning with their first-ever matchup against San Diego of the West Coast Conference. Freshman forward Trevon Bluiett is averaging a team-high 18.3 points while shooting 65 percent for Xavier, which is averaging 90 points and shooting 55.3 percent.

Xavier, which will face UTEP or Princeton on Friday, is looking for a quick start after losing the first game of their last three holiday tournaments. “We have a bunch of guys tired of going to these Thanksgiving tournaments and coming up the turkey,” Xavier coach Chris Mack told Cincinnati.com. The Musketeers could receive a test from San Diego, which boasts a senior-laden lineup led by sharpshooter Johnny Dee, a 6-foot guard averaging a team-high 20.5 points.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT SAN DIEGO (3-1): The Toreros have won three in a row following their season-opening loss to Boise State, including Monday’s 77-70 win over Western Michigan. Point guard Christopher Anderson averages a team-high nine assists and forward Thomas Jacobs is shooting 64 percent from the field for the Toreros, who were picked to finish fifth in the WCC preseason coaches’ poll. Center Jito Kok scored a career-high 15 points against Western Michigan but faces a tougher challenge against Xavier’s impressive frontcourt.

ABOUT XAVIER (4-0): The Musketeers have seven players averaging at least 8.3 points, including senior center Matt Stainbrook, a 6-10 preseason All-Big East first-team selection who had 19 points and eight rebounds in Monday’s 89-62 win over Murray State. Freshman guard Edmond Sumner, a highly touted recruit who missed the first three games due to tendinitis in his knees, made his debut against Murray State and had three assists in nine minutes. Sumner joins a loaded backcourt that includes senior point guard Dee Davis, who averages a team-high 7.3 assists.

TIP-INS

1. Xavier has trailed for a total of 35 seconds in its first four games.

2. San Diego’s rebounding margin of plus-4.5 ranks eighth in the 10-team WCC.

3. Xavier reserve guard J.P. Macura’s status is unclear after he exited Monday’s game with a bruised back.

PREDICTION: Xavier 81, San Diego 66