Xavier 82, San Diego 71: Matt Stainbrook had 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead the Musketeers past the Toreros in the opening round of the Wooden Legacy in Fullerton, Calif.

Freshman J.P. Macura scored all 11 of his points during a key stretch in the second half and Trevon Bluiett added 17 for Xavier (5-0), which faces UTEP in Friday’s semifinals. Jalen Reynolds chipped in nine points for a Musketeers team that shot 58 percent, including 10-of-19 from 3-point range.

Johnny Dee made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points for San Diego (3-2), which lost despite shooting 54 percent from the field, including 12-of-24 from beyond the arc. Christopher Anderson scored all 10 of his points in the first half and recorded 11 assists for the Toreros, who lost the battle of the boards 33-19.

James Farr grabbed 10 rebounds for Xavier, which held a 20-5 rebounding advantage in the first half and led 39-31 at the break. The Musketeers led by four with just over 11 minutes left before Macura scored 11 straight points, including three 3-pointers.

Farr followed with a 3-pointer to extend Xavier’s lead to 70-57, and Bluiett scored five straight points to put the Musketeers safely ahead by 15 with just over five minutes to play. Xavier, which trailed for a total of 35 seconds in their first four games, led by as many 17 late in the second half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Anderson became the 24th player in school history to score 1,000 points for San Diego, which will face Princeton in Friday’s consolation round. … Xavier had lost the first game of their last three holiday tournaments. … Macura, who exited Monday’s game against Murray State with a bruised back, shot 3-of-3 from 3-point range after missing 10 of his first 14 attempts this season.