Preview: San Diego Christian at San Diego State

No. 23 San Diego State closes its non-conference schedule on Saturday against visiting San Diego Christian, but it would be understandable if it appears distracted. The team is awaiting more news about senior forward Dwayne Polee II, who was alert and responsive after collapsing during Monday’s 61-33 victory over UC Riverside. “We just pray that the tests can be run and determine what the cause of it might be and move forward from there,” Aztecs coach Steve Fisher told reporters.

Polee has averaged 8.4 points while starting nine games for San Diego State, which has won two straight following a 71-62 overtime loss at Cincinnati. Last season’s Mountain West Conference Sixth Man of the Year is mired in a lengthy shooting slump, but he’s not alone. The Aztecs, who begin league play on Dec. 31 against Air Force, rank ninth among 11 Mountain West teams with 62.8 points per game and have shot under 45 percent in six of their last seven contests.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego

ABOUT SAN DIEGO CHRISTIAN (5-7): Forward Peter Beale-Wirsing leads the undersized Hawks in scoring (12.3) and rebounding (7.7), while guard Daniel Nielsen is averaging 11.7 points on 54.1 percent shooting. Guard Rafael Rodriguez is scoring 9.9 points per game for the Hawks, who opened the season with a 22-point loss to Southern Utah and fell 69-46 to UC Santa Barbara on Dec. 19. Guard Derrick Thompson scored a team-high 15 points in a 10-point loss to San Diego on Sunday.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (9-3): Polee has been replaced in the starting lineup in recent games by senior Aqeel Quinn, who scored a game-high 18 points against UC Riverside. While the Aztecs wait for their offense to get untracked, the defense - led by athletic forwards Winston Shepard, Skylar Spencer and JJ O’Brien - ranks second in the league at 54.7 points per game. Forward Angelo Chol, a transfer from Arizona, has been battling a sore left knee and could miss his second straight game.

TIP-INS

1. San Diego State has won 46 straight games against teams from California.

2. O’Brien scored 16 points in last season’s 93-41 win over San Diego Christian.

3. The Aztecs have won 128 consecutive games when leading with five minutes remaining.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 74, San Diego Christian 39