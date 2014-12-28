No. 23 San Diego State 72, San Diego Christian 50: Winston Shepard scored 12 points and Matt Shrigley added 11 as the Aztecs closed their non-conference schedule by routing the visiting Hawks.

JJ O’Brien had nine points and Angelo Chol added eight for San Diego State (10-3), which matched the school’s all-time record with its 22nd straight home victory. Malik Pope collected seven points, six rebounds and four assists as the Aztecs forced 19 turnovers and cruised to their third straight win following an overtime loss at Cincinnati.

Peter Beale-Wirsing led NAIA-member San Diego Christian (5-6) with 17 points and eight rebounds, Deion Davis scored seven while Michael Lambert, Derrick Thompson and Prince Arceneaux each added six points. The Hawks lost their third straight while shooting 33.9 percent, including 5-of-22 from 3-point range.

Shepard scored 10 points in the opening period for San Diego State, which took a 38-20 lead into the break after shooting 52 percent and recording 10 steals. Chol scored on a dunk to extend the lead to 49-25 with just under 16 minutes left, and the Aztecs rolled to their 47th straight win over a school from California.

San Diego State played without senior guard Dwayne Polee II, who collapsed during Monday’s victory over UC Riverside and continues to be evaluated. Eleven different players scored for the Aztecs, who won despite being outrebounded 39-38 and shooting 13-of-21 from the foul line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: San Diego State has won all five meetings against San Diego Christian by an average of 31.6 points. … Pope delivered the play of the game with a one-handed dunk to put the Aztecs ahead 23-13 with 6:10 left in the first half. … The Aztecs, who have held all eight of their opponents at home to less than 60 points, begin Mountain West Conference play on Wednesday against Air Force.