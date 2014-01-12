Preview: San Diego State at Air Force

San Diego State became the first non-conference team since 2006 to knock off Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse last weekend, but barely escaped in its return to Mountain West play a few days later. The No. 15 Aztecs will hope for a better effort when they attempt to push their win streak to 13 straight at Air Force on Sunday. San Diego State is getting it done on the defensive end and is second in the nation in scoring defense at 54.5 points per game.

The Aztecs let up on the defensive end Wednesday, allowing Boise State to score 40 second-half points before hanging on for a 69-66 victory. The 66 points allowed was the most surrendered since an 86-80 victory over Creighton on Nov. 29, but consistency on that end is a key to the team’s success. “Our highs and lows defensively are not nearly as extreme this year, and I think that’s a huge piece of what we’re doing,” coach Steve Fisher told reporters. “And the guys have gotten better.” The Falcons knocked off San Diego State at home last season and are returning home after a loss at Fresno State.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (13-1, 2-0 Mountain West): The Aztecs have fallen in each of their last two trips to Air Force and expect another tough challenge. “Look at the fact that (Air Force) beat Utah State and then went on the road and won at UNLV,” Fisher said. “So this is a team capable on beating anyone they play, and they’re more capable when they have you coming to their building.” San Diego State leading scorer Xavier Thames (16.2 points) sat out last season’s trip to Air Force and will be leaned on to stretch the defense from the outside. Thames was 7-for-14 from 3-point range in three games prior to coming up empty on two attempts against Boise State.

ABOUT AIR FORCE (8-6, 2-1): The Falcons are led by sophomore guard Tre’ Coggins, who has gone for 20 or more points in three of the last four games and is just as efficient from long range as Thames. Coggins is connecting at 45 percent from beyond the arc and is 8-for-16 in three games against Mountain West foes. Air Force got off to a sluggish start with 16 first-half points at Fresno State on Wednesday and could not recover from the early deficit in the 71-65 setback despite 21 points from Coggins and 20 from backcourt mate Max Yon.

TIP-INS

1. Air Force knocked off a pair of ranked opponents at home last season (San Diego State and New Mexico).

2. San Diego State F Skylar Spencer has blocked at least one shot in 18 straight games.

3. Aztecs F Josh Davis has recorded double-digit rebounds in eight straight games.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 72, Air Force 61