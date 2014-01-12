No. 15 San Diego State 79, Air Force 72: JJ O’Brien collected 18 points and 11 rebounds as the visiting Aztecs held off the Falcons to run their winning streak to 13 straight.

Josh Davis added 13 points and 11 boards and Xavier Thames scored 16 points for San Diego State (14-1, 3-0 Mountain West), which has not lost since falling to now-top-ranked Arizona on Nov. 14. Winston Shepard scored 14 points and Matt Shrigley contributed 13 off the bench for the Aztecs.

Tre’ Coggins buried five 3-pointers en route to 29 points as Air Force (8-7, 2-2) suffered its second straight loss. Kamryn Williams added 13 points and Max Yon chipped in 12 for the Falcons.

Davis scored five points during a 7-0 run to close the first half that gave San Diego State a 31-27 lead at the break. Davis added a steal and transition dunk in another 7-0 burst to start the second half that extended the lead to double figures.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Shrigley gave the Aztecs their biggest lead of the game at 48-34 with just under 14 minutes left before Air Force began slowly chipping away, drawing within 70-63 after Coggins’ 3-pointer with just over 1 1/2 minutes to play. Coggins added a three-point play to make it a two-possession game with 39 seconds left but Thames found Shrigley for a layup and hit a pair of free throws to help close it out.

GAME NOTEBOOK: San Diego State had fallen in its two previous trips to Air Force. … Aztecs F Skylar Spencer did not record a blocked shot in limited duty, snapping a string of 18 straight games with at least one block. … The Falcons shot 51.9 percent from the field but turned the ball over 14 times and were beaten on the boards 39-30.