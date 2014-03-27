Preview: San Diego State vs. Arizona

Arizona attempts to continue a strong surge through the NCAA tournament’s West regional and San Diego State hopes to notch an upset when the two teams meet in Thursday’s Sweet 16 contest in Anaheim, Calif. The top-seeded Wildcats routed Gonzaga in the round of 32 and are looking to reach the Elite Eight for the first time since 2011. Fourth-seeded San Diego State is in the Sweet 16 for only the second time in school history and suffered a 69-60 home loss against Arizona on Nov. 14.

The Aztecs have a tendency to over-rely on star guard Xavier Thames (17.4 points), who has averaged 26.5 points in two NCAA tourney victories. The Wildcats were one of the top teams in the nation all season and are certainly under more pressure than San Diego State as the school hasn’t reached a Final Four since 2001 despite possessing a bevy of talent. “For us, this is our third time in the Sweet 16 in the five years I’ve been at Arizona and what we have to do is be ourselves,” Wildcats coach Sean Miller said after the win over Gonzaga. “It’s going to happen if we continue to do things the right way.”

TV: 10:17 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (31-4): Sixth man Dwayne Polee II (8.4 points) has provided a huge boost to his offensively challenged team over the past month and scored 15 points in each of the NCAA tournament victories against New Mexico State and North Dakota State. Polee’s progress is startling – he has earned the nickname “Trampolee” for his leaping ability and highlight dunks – when you factor in that coach Steve Fisher didn’t even insert him into the game during the November loss to Arizona. “No, he never really explained it to me, but I didn’t really take offense to it,” Polee said during Monday’s media availability session. “It just made me work harder as an individual and working with my team harder and dealing with the coaches. So this time around I’m going to be ready.”

ABOUT ARIZONA (32-4): Forward Aaron Gordon (12.4 points, 7.8 rebounds) is expected to enter the NBA draft once his freshman season is over and he put together back-to-back solid outings in NCAA tournament victories over Weber State and Gonzaga. Gordon averaged 17 points and seven rebounds and made 15-of-21 shots in the two victories while continuing to be a splendid complement to guard Nick Johnson (16.3 points this season), the Pac-12 Player of the Year. Johnson has been a thorn in San Diego State’s side, having scored 23 points when Arizona won in San Diego earlier this season and making a game-saving blocked shot just prior to the buzzer last season when the Wildcats edged the Aztecs 68-67 in the championship game of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona owns a 22-7 series lead but has split four meetings with the Aztecs during coach Sean Miller’s five-season tenure.

2. Wildcats F Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is averaging 15.5 points on 10-of-12 shooting in the NCAA tournament.

3. San Diego State C Skylar Spencer has rejected 87 shots, the best single-season mark in school history.

PREDICTION: Arizona 75, San Diego State 69