Preview: San Diego State vs. Arizona

Two teams that have become quite familiar with each other in recent years will collide again Wednesday when No. 4 Arizona meets No. 15 San Diego State in the final of the Maui Invitational. The teams have met four times in the previous three seasons, including the Sweet 16 last March in Anaheim. The only victory the Aztecs can claim in that span was three years ago, when they ended Arizona’s 22-game home-winning streak.

Both teams have three starters and their first player off the bench back from their last meeting, but the Wildcats probably have the best additions to their starting five. Brandon Ashley was a key player for Arizona last season before suffering a season-ending broken foot in early February and freshman Stanley Johnson has already emerged as one of the team’s top players. San Diego State replaced high-scoring guard Xavier Thames with freshman Trey Kell, though the latter is coming off a 15-point effort against Pittsburgh in the semifinals.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (5-0): The Aztecs felt they let one get away against Arizona last March and have been anticipating this matchup for months. If they need someone to turn to down the stretch this season, the best bet might be J.J. O’Brien, a 6-7 senior forward who’s adept at creating his own shot in the post. He’s also shooting 81.3 percent from the free-throw line, by far the best among the starters.

ABOUT ARIZONA (5-0): The Wildcats can ding teams from a variety directions and elevations. Kaleb Tarczewski, their 7-foot starting center, didn’t make much noise the first four games this season before matching his career high with 18 points in the semifinal win against Kansas State. Gabe York, one of two returning starting guards for the Wildcats, went scoreless in the first half of the tournament opener and didn’t start the second half, but came back in the semifinals and shot 6-for-10 with 15 points.

TIP-INS

1. The Aztecs, who needed double-overtime to get past BYU in the first round, are 18-1 in last 19 overtime games.

2. San Diego State has won 125 straight games when leading with five minutes left.

3. Arizona’s last regular-season non-conference loss came at Gonzaga on Dec. 17, 2011.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 77, Arizona 74