Preview: San Diego State at Boise State

Fifth-ranked San Diego State goes after its 19th consecutive victory when it visits Boise State on Wednesday in Mountain West play. The Aztecs boast the nation s third-longest active winning streak behind Wichita State (23) and Syracuse (22) and have an 8-0 conference mark for the first time in school history. The Broncos collapsed while losing to UNLV last Saturday and badly need an upset victory to add punch to a mediocre postseason resume.

San Diego State hopes to have rebounding dynamo Josh Davis (knee) back on the floor while Boise State relies on forward Ryan Watkins, who averages 11.4 points and 10.8 rebounds. The Broncos had an 11-point lead with under four minutes remaining in the 73-69 loss to the Rebels before UNLV closed with a 17-2 run to drop Boise State to sixth place in the conference race. The Aztecs defeated the Broncos 69-66 in San Diego in early January and have been receiving superb play from point guard Xavier Thames, who averages 18 points and is currently the frontrunner for conference player of the year honors.

TV: 9:15 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (19-1, 8-0 Mountain West): Davis averages 11.6 rebounds and has a streak of 13 consecutive double-digit outings on the boards. He was injured in a practice on Jan. 27 and an MRI exam two days later displayed no ligament damage and the injury termed as a slight bone bruise caused him to miss last Saturday s victory over Colorado State. Aztecs coach Steve Fisher said that a decision on whether Davis plays might not be made until shortly before game time.

ABOUT BOISE STATE (15-7, 5-4): The Broncos typically receive strong efforts from Watkins (six consecutive double-doubles) and will need another huge performance from him to compete with the Aztecs. Guards Anthony Drmic (17 points per game) and Derrick Marks (15.8) are often streaky offensive players while 3-point shooter Jeff Elorriaga (8.3 scoring average, 50 3-pointers) is plagued by consistency issues. Boise State reserve guard Mikey Thompson (8.7) is the squad s top athlete, which makes him a pivotal performer with the Broncos going up against the conference s most talented team.

TIP-INS

1. San Diego State has won seven of the previous eight meetings.

2. The Broncos defeated the Aztecs in Boise last season and are 10-2 at home this season.

3. The Aztecs are 6-0 on the road, including a victory at Kansas.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 62, Boise State 55