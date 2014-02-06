(Updated: CHANGES San Diego State turnovers to 15 in Game Notebook)

No. 5 San Diego State 67, Boise State 65: Dwayne Polee II hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds remaining as the visiting Aztecs rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit to stun the Broncos in Mountain West play.

Xavier Thames scored 23 points for San Diego State (20-1, 9-0), which extended the nation’s third-longest winning streak to 19 games. Josh Davis added 10 points for the Aztecs, who shot 58.5 percent from the field and got back into the contest with an 18-2 spurt over a nearly 10-minute stretch of the second half.

Mikey Thompson scored 16 points and Thomas Bropleh and Derrick Marks added 15 apiece for Boise State (15-8, 5-5), which blew a double-digit, second-half lead for the second straight game. Anthony Drmic added 13 points for the Broncos.

Thompson hit a go-ahead basket with 2:28 remaining and Marks scored 58 seconds later to give Boise State a 65-62 lead before Thames hit two free throws with 51.4 seconds to play. Thames then drove into the late on San Diego State’s final possession and spotted Polee for the decisive shot and the Broncos’ final attempt came up empty with Marks was errant with a 3-pointer as time expired.

Boise State led by nine at halftime and had a 57-43 lead after Bropleh banked in a 3-pointer with 13:44 to play before the Aztecs increased their defensive intensity and went on the run that turned the large deficit into a 61-59 lead. Three steals led to layups and Thames scored 10 points during the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Polee scored nine points off the bench on 4-of-5 shooting. … G Jeff Elorriaga (back) sat out for Boise State, which led UNLV by 11 with less than four minutes left in its previous game before losing. … San Diego State was 5-of-8 from 3-point range with Thames hitting three to overcome 15 turnovers.