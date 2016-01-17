FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Diego State 56, Boise State 53
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 17, 2016 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

San Diego State 56, Boise State 53

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

San Diego State fended off a furious Boise State rally to beat the Broncos 56-53 on Saturday at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho.

The Aztecs (12-6, 5-0 Mountain West) have won 156 straight games when leading with five minutes to play. Against the Broncos, they led 54-44 with five minutes to go, and although the Aztecs only scored one more bucket, San Diego State escaped with the win.

Forward Malik Pope blocked guard Nick Duncan’s 3-point attempt with two seconds left to clinch the win.

Broncos (13-5, 4-1) guard Chandler Hutchison grabbed the rebound and a desperation 3 by forward James Webb III was off the mark.

The Aztecs took a lead with 13:24 to play on forward Zylan Cheatham’ layup that made it 39-38, and San Diego State never trailed again.

Boise State sliced the lead to 56-53 on Duncan 3-pointer with 22 seconds left, the team’s first of the game after missing its first 14 attempts.

Forward Winston Shephard recorded a double-double for the Aztecs as he scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Webb also compiled a double-double for the Broncos with 17 points and 11 boards.

With the win, the Aztecs ended the Broncos’ 10-game win streak overall (tied for third-longest in the nation) and 17-game home win streak (tied for 12th-longest).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.