San Diego State 56, Boise State 53

San Diego State fended off a furious Boise State rally to beat the Broncos 56-53 on Saturday at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho.

The Aztecs (12-6, 5-0 Mountain West) have won 156 straight games when leading with five minutes to play. Against the Broncos, they led 54-44 with five minutes to go, and although the Aztecs only scored one more bucket, San Diego State escaped with the win.

Forward Malik Pope blocked guard Nick Duncan’s 3-point attempt with two seconds left to clinch the win.

Broncos (13-5, 4-1) guard Chandler Hutchison grabbed the rebound and a desperation 3 by forward James Webb III was off the mark.

The Aztecs took a lead with 13:24 to play on forward Zylan Cheatham’ layup that made it 39-38, and San Diego State never trailed again.

Boise State sliced the lead to 56-53 on Duncan 3-pointer with 22 seconds left, the team’s first of the game after missing its first 14 attempts.

Forward Winston Shephard recorded a double-double for the Aztecs as he scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Webb also compiled a double-double for the Broncos with 17 points and 11 boards.

With the win, the Aztecs ended the Broncos’ 10-game win streak overall (tied for third-longest in the nation) and 17-game home win streak (tied for 12th-longest).