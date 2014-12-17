Preview: San Diego State at Cincinnati

Two defensive-oriented squads will pester one another on the hardwood when No. 17 San Diego State visits Cincinnati on Wednesday. The Bearcats allow 52.8 points per game – ninth best nationally entering the week – while San Diego State ranks 14th at 55 per outing. Cincinnati is 5-0 at home and is coming off a double-overtime road loss at Nebraska while the Aztecs edged Long Beach State in their most-recent contest.

The Bearcats are 23-1 at home since the start of the 2013-14 season and will be gunning to keep a ranked squad from leaving victorious. “This will be a challenge,” San Diego State coach Steve Fisher told reporters. “They have been like us a little bit, they’ve had low-scoring games, they guard you like crazy and are very physical.” Ge’Lawn Guyn (finger) has missed six straight games for Cincinnati but is close to returning.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (7-2): Junior forward Winston Shepard (10.2 average) fancied himself as a “one-and-done” player when entering college and his individual inconsistency could be comparable to the offensive funk the Aztecs are in. “I don’t think we have been in a funk – we continue to be aggressive and some shots haven’t fallen,” Shepard told reporters. “I watch a ton of college basketball and there are not many teams that are clicking on all cylinders right now.” Guard Dwayne Polee II (10 per game) is the only other San Diego State player scoring in double figures.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (6-2): The Bearcats don’t have a single double-digit scorer and shoot 30 percent from 3-range while averaging 61.2 points per game. Guard Troy Caupain has a team-best 9.9 average with forward Octavius Ellis averaging 9.3 points and eight rebounds while shooting a team-best 58.5 percent from the field. Forward Gary Clark is making an immediate contribution as a freshman starter and is averaging 8.8 points and a team-leading 8.1 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. The Bearcats have won 15 consecutive non-conference home games.

2. The Aztecs average 62.3 points but are struggling from outside, shooting just 28.3 percent from 3-point range.

3. Cincinnati averages 5.8 blocks shots per game with Ellis (20) and Clark (13) combining for more than 71 percent of them.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 51, San Diego State 48