Cincinnati 71, San Diego State 62 (OT)

Cincinnati 71, No. 17 San Diego State 62: Farad Cobb scored 12 points off the bench, all coming in the final 12:36, as the Bearcats knocked off the Aztecs.

Cobb scored nine of his points in the final 7:36 of the regulation and hit a key 3-pointer in the extra session for Cincinnati (7-2), which is 24-1 at home since the beginning of the 2013-14 campaign. Troy Caupain had 12 points, Gary Clark scored 10 and Octavius Ellis contributed eight points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots and hit the go-ahead jumper in overtime to start a string of 12 consecutive Bearcats’ points.

Winston Shepard scored 17 points for San Diego State (7-3), which lost for only the second time in its last 20 overtime contests. Trey Kell added 11 points for the Aztecs, who were 5-of-25 from 3-point range and committed 18 turnovers.

The Bearcats trailed by five before using an 11-3 burst and taking a 49-46 lead on Cobb’s outside shot before Kell converted a three-point play to tie it. Cobb drained a 3-pointer to put Cincinnati back ahead with 2:13 left in regulation and the lead reached five before the Aztecs eventually tied the game at 57 on two free throws by Shepard with 3.9 seconds remaining to force overtime.

San Diego State led by as much as seven in the first half before the Bearcats recovered to lead 22-20 at the break. Cincinnati had a 34-32 edge after Caupain’s fast-break hoop with 14:04 remaining before the Aztecs scored the next seven points to take a five-point advantage with 11:02 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Aztecs F Angelo Chol briefly departed with 7:29 to play in regulation after landing awkwardly after dunking and grabbing his left knee. … Cincinnati has won 16 consecutive non-conference home games. … San Diego State G Aqeel Quinn had six points in his return from a three-game absence due to a broken hand.