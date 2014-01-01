Preview: San Diego State at Colorado State

San Diego State goes after its 10th consecutive victory when it opens Mountain West Conference play with a visit to Colorado State on Wednesday. The No. 19 Aztecs haven’t slipped up since a loss to Arizona on Nov. 14 and a victory over the Rams would give them just the fifth double-digit winning streak in program history. Colorado State has won three of its last four games and features an emerging star in guard Daniel Bejarano.

Bejarano, a 6-4 guard, is averaging 13.8 points and 9.6 rebounds, and has posted three straight double-doubles. He is averaging 15 rebounds over the last three games, including a career-high 18 in last Saturday’s victory over Lamar en route to landing Mountain West Player of the Week honors. “Eighteen rebounds just jumps out at me,” Rams coach Larry Eustachy said. “Anytime anyone does that at that size, I was pleased.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (10-1, 0-0 Mountain West): The Aztecs allow just 52.6 points per game – including holding each of the last three opponents to less than 40 – and have limited opposing squads to 33.9 percent shooting from the field. San Diego State is led by point guard Xavier Thames (team-high 15.6 average), who has developed into a consistent scorer this season, and forward Josh Davis (team-best 10.7 rebounds to go with a nine-point average). “There’s going to be a lot of close games,” Thames said of beginning Mountain West play. “Almost every game is going to be a close game and you just have to fight all the way down to the wire.”

ABOUT COLORADO STATE (9-4, 0-0 Mountain West): Junior forward J.J. Avila is averaging a team-high 19.5 points and has been an immediate hit after playing his first two seasons at Navy. Avila scored a career-best 33 points on 14-of-17 shooting against Lamar and set a Mountain West record by making his first 13 field-goal attempts. He has topped 20 points six times – including two games of 30 or more – while shooting 53.5 percent from the field and 82.7 percent from the free-throw line.

TIP-INS

1. The Aztecs are just 9-24 when playing at Colorado State and last won in Fort Collins in the 2010-11 campaign.

2. The Rams are averaging 22.5 points per game at the free-throw line while averaging 80.1 overall.

3. San Diego State F JJ O’Brien is averaging 9.6 points and 5.2 rebounds but has recently been hindered by a hand injury.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 64, Colorado State 61