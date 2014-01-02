FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Diego State 71, Colorado State 61
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 2, 2014 / 4:31 AM / 4 years ago

San Diego State 71, Colorado State 61

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 19 San Diego State 71, Colorado State 61: Xavier Thames had 23 points and five steals as the visiting Aztecs defeated the Rams in the Mountain West opener for both squads.

Winston Shepard added 17 points and Josh Davis grabbed 15 rebounds as San Diego State (11-1) stretched its winning streak to 10 games. The 11-1 start ties for the second-best season-opening streak in school history.

Daniel Bejarano had 22 points and eight rebounds and J.J. Avila added 15 points for Colorado State (9-5). Jon Octeus contributed 10 points for the Rams, who committed 14 turnovers.

Colorado State trailed by six midway through the second half, but Thames scored eight straight San Diego State points to get the advantage up to 60-49 with about 7 1/2 minutes to play. The closest the Rams got the rest of the way was seven.

The Aztecs shot 50 percent from the field and forced nine turnovers en route to a 36-27 halftime lead. The lead reached 50-39 on Skylar Spencer’s putback with just over 13 1/2 minutes remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Davis has reached double digits on the boards in each of his last six outings and has done so seven times overall. … Rams G Dwight Smith left with an apparent knee injury with 3:20 remaining. … Spencer had four of San Diego State’s six blocked shots and Davis had three of the Aztecs’ 10 steals.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.