San Diego State 69, Colorado State 62

Sophomore guard Trey Kell had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists, leading San Diego State to a 69-62 victory over Colorado State on Wednesday night at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo.

Freshman guard Jeremy Hemsley and sophomore forward Malik Pope scored 14 points apiece for San Diego State (11-6, 4-0 Mountain West Conference).

Senior guard Joe De Ciman scored 16 points for Colorado State (10-7, 2-2). Senior forward Tiel Daniels had 15 points and six rebounds.

Colorado State mounted an 8-0 run to take a 10-4 lead on a jumper by junior guard John Gillon. The Rams went up 21-14 on a jumper by sophomore forward Kimani Jackson, but San Diego State rallied to tie the game 24-24 on two free throws by junior guard Dakarai Allen.

The Rams were clinging to a 31-29 lead at halftime. The Aztecs tied the game early in the second period, took a 41-39 lead on a layup by Kell and went up 46-41 on a 3-pointer by Pope, but the Rams stormed back to reclaim the lead.

The game was tied at 62-62 when Kell scored with 47 seconds remaining, putting the Aztecs up for good.