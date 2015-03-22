Preview: San Diego State vs. Duke

Prior to Friday’s second-round victory over Robert Morris, Quinn Cook was the only current Duke player that had played a key role in helping his team secure a NCAA Tournament win. With its recent quick exits from the Big Dance in the rearview mirror, the top-seeded Blue Devils eye a berth in the Sweet 16 on Sunday when they meet San Diego State in the third round at Charlotte, N.C. Cook was a starter on the 2013 Elite Eight team in a loss to eventual national champion Louisville, but also witnessed Duke’s opening-round losses to Lehigh (2012) and Mercer (2014).

The senior guard made sure his young teammates – four of the Blue Devils’ eight regulars are freshmen – did not suffer the same fate against the Colonials, hitting six 3-pointers in an 85-56 victory. The eighth-seeded Aztecs, who rank second in the country in scoring defense (53.5 points), also spent Friday changing perceptions, going 9-of-22 beyond the arc en route to posting their fourth-highest point total of the season in a 76-64 triumph over St. John’s. “(When) we score this many points, we’ve got a chance against anybody,” Aztecs coach Steve Fisher said after his team improved to 9-1 this season when scoring at least 70 points.

TV: 2:40 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (27-8): St. John’s transfer Dwayne Polee II (5-of-7) and Matt Shrigley (4-of-5) were responsible for all of the Aztecs’ 3-pointers in Friday’s win, more than stepping up for ailing sharpshooter Aqeel Quinn, who was limited to two points in 19 minutes while battling a case of food poisoning. Shrigley’s 12 points accounted for half of San Diego State’s 24-0 advantage in bench points – an area the team has outscored its opponents 45-1 over the last two outings. Quinn told reporters Saturday he felt “pretty solid” in advance of Sunday’s game and has recorded nine assists versus one turnover over his last four contests.

ABOUT DUKE (30-4): Jahlil Okafor scored 21 points – the most by a Blue Devil freshman in his NCAA Tournament debut – in 21 minutes, but earned a seat on the bench for most of the second half after blowing a reverse dunk that prompted Mike Krzyzewski to call a timeout and replace the ACC Player of the Year. Krzyzewski’s discipline resulted in some unexpected playing time for backup big man Marshall Plumlee, who posted his first career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds in 19 minutes of action. Duke recorded an assist on a school-tournament record 28 of its 34 made field goals and shot 63 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. The winner of this contest will square off against either No. 5 seed Utah or No. 4 seed Georgetown in Houston in the Sweet 16.

2. The Blue Devils have advanced to the regional semifinals each of the previous 12 times they have earned a No. 1 seed.

3. San Diego State is tied with Duke and Wichita State with six NCAA Tournament wins since 2011 – the 16th-most in the country over that span.

PREDICTION: Duke 67, San Diego State 61