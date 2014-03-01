FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: San Diego State at Fresno State
March 2, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 4 years ago

Preview: San Diego State at Fresno State

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

San Diego State looks to extend its 40-game win streak against teams from the state of California on Saturday when the 13th-ranked Aztecs visit upset-minded Fresno State. Picked to finish eighth in the Mountain West preseason media poll, the surprising Bulldogs have won seven of their last eight games to move one-half game back of sixth-place Nevada. Fresno State is coming off one of its best efforts in three seasons under coach Rodney Terry after building a 21-point halftime lead and cruising to a 76-56 win over Boise State on Wednesday.

The Aztecs bounced back from a 14-point loss at New Mexico last Saturday by routing San Jose State on Tuesday, but they’re eager for leading scorer Xavier Thames to break out of an extended shooting slump. Thames remains in contention for Mountain West player of the year honors, but he’s averaging just nine points on 21.4 percent shooting over his last five games. Fortunately for the Aztecs, their league-leading defense makes them a dangerous opponent even when their offense lags behind.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (24-3, 13-2 Mountain West): Thames scored 28 points in a 68-60 win over Fresno State on Jan. 15 after the Aztecs trailed by as many as eight in the first half. The Aztecs’ dynamic front line is led by forwards Winston Shepard (averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds) and Josh Davis (team-high 10.2 rebounds), who has at least 10 boards in 14 of his last 20 games. Forward Dwayne Polee II has become a key part of the team’s rotation during league play, and he’s averaging 9.4 points and 4.2 rebounds over his last five games.

ABOUT FRESNO STATE (15-14, 8-8): The Bulldogs suffer from a lack of true post players, but their backcourt of Cezar Guerrero, Marvelle Harris and Tyler Johnson has led the team’s resurgence following a 1-7 start in league play. Harris was 9-of-11 shooting for 26 points against Boise State, and Johnson is averaging a team-high 16.5 points along with 7.5 rebounds. Johnson had 24 points and 11 boards last month against San Diego State, while Guerrero and Harris were held to a combined 20 points on 6-of-23 shooting.

TIP-INS

1. San Diego State leads the all-time series 57-45, including seven straight wins.

2. Thames has not committed a turnover in the Aztecs’ past five games, a span of 185 consecutive minutes.

3. Fresno State is 8-40 when trailing at halftime under Terry.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 71, Fresno State 64

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
