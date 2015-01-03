Preview: San Diego State at Fresno State

No. 25 San Diego State, which has dropped its two previous road games at Washington (49-36) and Cincinnati (71-62), hits the road for the first time in Mountain West Conference play when its travels to Fresno State on Saturday night. The Aztecs have played their last two games without all-Mountain West swingman Dwayne Polee II, who passed out and fell face first to the court during a Dec. 22 win over UC Riverside and is out indefinitely while undergoing medical tests. Polee, who was averaging 8.4 points and 2.8 rebounds before the incident, entered the season rated as the No. 9 senior prospect in the nation by NBAdraft.net.

San Diego State is ranked No. 7 in the nation in team defense by allowing 53.9 points per game but has struggled badly on offense, ranking 335th out of 351 Division I teams in 3-point shooting (27.2) and 280th in field goal percentage (40.3). The Aztecs were just 4-of-21 behind the 3-point arc in Wednesday’s 53-49 home win over Air Force and are on pace to break the school record (28.5) for worst 3-point shooting percentage. “If we want to be what we want to be, we’ve got to score more points,” coach Steve Fisher told reporters.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (11-3, 1-0 Mountain West): Forward Winston Shepard, a preseason first team all-Mountain West pick and one of the league’s top defenders, is the only player who is averaging in double figures (10.7) but is shooting just 40.3 percent from the floor and 31.3 percent from 3-point range. Versatile senior forward JJ O‘Brien is second in scoring (9.1) and leads the team in rebounding (5.8), assists (2.4) and steals (24). Center Skylar Spencer is tied for 11th in the nation in blocked shots (39) and is also averaging 5.4 rebounds per game.

ABOUT FRESNO STATE (5-9, 0-1): The Bulldogs are almost as offensively challenged as San Diego State, shooting 29.8 percent from 3-point range (No. 295) while ranking 310th in assists (10.1). Fresno State definitely misses star point guard Cezar Guerrero, who averaged 13.1 points and 3.5 assists last season but has been ruled ineligible by the NCAA for not meeting continuing eligibility standards and is enrolled in winter intersession courses that run through Jan. 9 in his quest to become eligible. Four players average in double digits,led by junior guard Marvelle Harris (16.6).

TIP-INS

1. San Diego State has a 47-game winning streak against teams from the state of California.

2. The Aztecs are 33-15 (68.8) in road games since the start of the 2010-11 season, the fourth best percentage in the nation behind Wichita State (40-9, 81.6 percent), Gonzaga (33-14, 70.2) and Kansas (30-13, 69.8).

3. Fresno State, which opened Mountain West play with a 76-64 loss at New Mexico, is 4-1 at home this season with the lone loss to Cal (64-57).

PREDICTION: San Diego State 59, Fresno State 55