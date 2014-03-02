No. 13 San Diego State 82, Fresno State 67: Xavier Thames scored 22 points and Aqeel Quinn matched a career high with 17 as the visiting Aztecs completed a season sweep of the Bulldogs after drawing clear in the second half.

Winston Shepard had 13 points and Skylar Spencer added nine for San Diego State (25-3, 14-2 Mountain West), which shot 60 percent and extended its win streak against teams from the state of California to 41 games. JJ O‘Brien added eight points and five rebounds to help the Aztecs win their eighth in a row against Fresno State.

Senior Tyler Johnson led Fresno State (15-15, 8-9) with 18 points in his final home game while Marvelle Harris contributed 17 points and six rebounds. Alex Davis had 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting for the Bulldogs, who entered the contest as the league’s hottest team after winning seven of their previous eight games.

San Diego State shot 61.9 percent in the first half and led 40-35 at the break before opening the second half on an 18-8 run. Quinn hit one of his four 3-pointers to put the Aztecs ahead 64-48 with just under 11 minutes remaining and Fresno State struggled to keep pace in front of its largest home crowd since 2007.

The Aztecs, who were held to 33.3 percent shooting in a 68-60 win over the Bulldogs on Jan. 15, made nine of their 15 shots from 3-point range and outrebounded Fresno State 34-21. Thames broke out of a mini-shooting slump by making seven of his 12 shots, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Former Fresno State coach Jerry Tarkanian was honored at halftime and drew a standing ovation from the crowd of 14,801. … San Diego State has won 115 consecutive games when leading with five minutes to play. … Bulldogs G Cezar Guerrero had 10 points and four assists before exiting with an apparent knee injury late in the game.