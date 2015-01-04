Fresno State 59, San Diego State 57

Fresno State 59, No. 25 San Diego State 57: Marvelle Harris scored 25 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had four steals and the host Bulldogs never trailed in the Mountain West victory.

Julien Lewis finished with 14 points and Paul Watson added 12 for Fresno State (6-9, 1-1), which forced 18 turnovers and finished with a 21-2 edge in points off turnovers. The Bulldogs, who had 11 steals, won despite shooting just 38.9 percent and getting outrebounded, 41-24.

Aqeel Quinn scored 19 points to lead San Diego State (11-4, 1-1), which had its 47-game win streak against teams from California snapped. Matt Shrigley scored 14 points, including 4-of-5 3-pointers, and Winston Shepard chipped in with 12 points before fouling out.

Fresno State scored the first 10 points of the game en route to a 19-3 lead as San Diego State began just 1-of-11 from the floor while turning it over five times. Harris scored 13 points and Watson added eight as the Bulldogs went into halftime with a 34-19 advantage.

A three-point play by Harris gave the Bulldogs their biggest lead at 37-19 but the Aztecs, with Quinn scoring seven consecutive points, went on a 17-0 run a few minutes later to tie it at 40. After Fresno State answered with a 9-1 run of its own over the next four minutes to go ahead 49-41, the Aztecs got as close 59-57 on a 3-pointer by Quinn with 1.8 seconds left but couldn’t get a desperation heave from the backcourt off before the buzzer after Harris missed a pair of free throws with 1.3 seconds to go.

GAME NOTEBOOK: San Diego State F Angelo Chol was ejected for leaving the bench during a minor dust-up between teammate Skylar Spencer and Harris with 3:15 remaining. ... Fresno State snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Aztecs. ... Shrigley, who scored all 14 of his points after halftime, helped the Aztecs finish with a 23-2 edge in bench points.