Fresno State 58, San Diego State 57

Senior guard Marvelle Harris scored 20 points to help Fresno State hand San Diego State its first conference loss in a dramatic 58-57 decision Wednesday night at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.

Junior forward Cullen Russo had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Fresno State, which won for the fourth time in five games. Senior guard Julien Lewis had 12 points.

Freshman guard Jeremy Hemsley scored 18 points for San Diego State, which had won 11 in a row. Sophomore guard Trey Kell put up 16 points.

Fresno State (16-8, 7-4 Mountain West Conference) took a 14-12 lead on a layup by Harris, but San Diego State staged a 14-0 run to take a 26-14 lead. The Bulldogs battled back, mounting a 12-0 run to tie the game on a jumper by Lewis. The Aztecs (18-7, 11-1) carried a 30-29 lead into the break.

The Bulldogs reclaimed the lead early in the second period, but the Aztecs scored the next 12 points to go up 42-31. Fresno State rallied once more to take a 53-50 lead on a 3-pointer by Lewis.

Two Harris free throws with 1:12 to go gave the Bulldogs a four-point lead. Aztecs forward Zylan Cheatham made three of four free throws in the final minute to cut the margin to one. San Diego State had an opportunity to win, but Kell missed a jumper with two seconds remaining.