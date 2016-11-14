Preview: San Diego State at Gonzaga

Gonzaga is a much different team than it was last season but one constant remains: The No. 13 Bulldogs appear to be a bona fide NCAA Tournament squad. Gonzaga's bid for a 19th consecutive appearance in the Big Dance got off to a rousing start with Friday's 92-69 victory over Utah Valley, but the road gets a bit tougher as it hosts injury-riddled San Diego State on Monday.

Three transfers made their debut with the Bulldogs on Friday but perhaps the most welcome sign came from an old friend in senior center Przemek Karnowski, who scored 14 points after missing all but the first five games last season because of a back injury. "I haven't been playing for so long," Karnowski, who also grabbed seven rebounds in 22 minutes, told reporters. "I'm excited to be out there. It's a great start for the season. Everyone contributed." The Aztecs, who are "also receiving votes" in the coaches poll, opened with a 69-59 victory over San Diego after being selected to defend their Mountain West Conference title in the preseason poll. San Diego State coach Steve Fisher used only eight players Friday as his rotation includes 6-10 junior forward Malik Pope (7.3 points, 5.0 rebounds last season), who did not play because of a knee injury.

TV: Midnight ET, ESPN2

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (1-0): The Aztecs' roster is littered with MWC preseason honorees in forward Jalen McDaniels, co-Freshman of the Year; sophomore guard Montaque Gill-Caesar, Newcomer of the Year; and junior guard Trey Kell, an All-MWC team selection. It was sophomore guard Jeremy Hemsley, though, that stole the show Friday with 25 points while Kell produced 23. Pope was listed to start in an exhibition game against Cal State San Marcos on Nov. 7 but was a late scratch, with Fisher telling reporters: "I’m not sure what Malik did. He was warming up, feeling good and then all of a sudden his knee started to bother him."

ABOUT GONZAGA (1-0): Nigel Williams-Goss, a junior guard who averaged 14.5 points in two seasons with Washington before sitting out last year, is one of 50 players on the Naismith Trophy watch list and the only MWC representative. He immediately made his presence felt with 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists Friday. Senior guard Jordan Mathews, who spent the last three seasons averaging 11.8 points at California, recorded 16 points and five assists while junior forward Johnathan Williams III (8.7 points at Missouri, sat out last season) contributed six points and seven rebounds before fouling out.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga junior G Silas Melson, who averaged 3.2 points as a freshman and 6.6 as a sophomore, scored 17 on Friday, prompting Karnowski to tell reporters:

"He was great for us. You will see him rise and shine this season."

2. San Diego State had two players score at least 20 points in a game for the first time since 2012, when Jamaal Franklin had 24 and James Rahon 22 in a 69-67 victory over UNLV in 2012.

3. The Bulldogs shot 52.2 percent from the field Friday after finishing 11th in the nation at 48.6 percent last season.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 82, San Diego State 69