Preview: San Diego State at Kansas

No. 17 Kansas has been focused on locking down its defense in the lead-up to a visit from No. 19 San Diego State on Sunday afternoon. The Jayhawks allowed 83 points in their most recent win over Toledo — their highest total in a non-conference game since 2009 — and a number which neither coach Bill Self nor his team felt comfortable with. “The emphasis has been defense for sure. There are a lot of things that are correctable that we can do — I don’t think it’s as much from a positioning standpoint as it is a reckless-abandon standpoint,” Self told the Lawrence Journal World.

The Aztecs opened conference play with a win over Colorado State on New Year’s Day and are looking for their 11th consecutive victory after an early-season loss against a marquee opponent in current No. 1 Arizona. San Diego State coach Steve Fisher is confident, though, that this is a different Aztec team from the one that faced the Wildcats on Nov. 14. ”I think we’re playing with more confidence. Xavier Thames is playing as well as anybody in the country right now, and that wears off (on the rest of the team),” Fisher told reporters in his pregame press conference.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (11-1): Thames has been a monster for the Aztecs thus far, racking up 16.3 points per game and shooting 47 percent from long range. His improvement (he averaged 9.5 points last season) along with big contributions form Winston Shepard (13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds) have made San Diego State a player on the national stage once again. The Aztecs have been especially good on the boards, hauling in 40.9 rebounds per game — good for 22nd in the nation.

ABOUT KANSAS (9-3): The Jayhawks have rebounded from consecutive losses with three wins over quality opponents in New Mexico, Georgetown and Toledo despite a couple of poor shooting performances from freshman phenom Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins was a combined 6-for-21 from the field against the Lobos and Hoyas before a far better 7-for-14 performance against Toledo. If Wiggins (15.9 points per game) and Perry Ellis (13.9 points), who dropped 21 on the Rockets, can get it going again, it could be a long day for San Diego State.

TIP-INS

1. Opponents are shooting a nation-low 34.2 percent against San Diego State.

2. Kansas has outrebounded 11 of its 12 opponents thus far.

3. Fisher and Self are two of the 11 active coaches who have won national titles.

PREDICTION: Kansas 75, San Diego State 68